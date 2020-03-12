CHICAGO (WAND) - Illinois announced seven new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 32.
Authorities announces 44 percent of these new cases are from contact of a COVID-19 case, about 29 percent are related to travel and the remaining do not have a clear connection and could be the result of community spread.
Three of the cases are in Cook County, two are in Chicago, one is in Kane County and another is in McHenry County. A full breakdown is as follows:
Cook County: two women in their 70's, man in 50's
Chicago: woman in her 40's, male youth
Kane County: man in his 70's
McHenry County: man in his 60's
Health officials are continuing the investigate the travel history of the latest cases and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. Authorities will reach out to people considered close contacts of these cases.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said while the vast majority of people are recovering, about 94 percent are in isolation at home or in the hospital. There are no deaths reported in Illinois related to COVID-19.
“The virus is here in Illinois. While it may not be in your community now, we anticipate it will be eventually. We all need to take action now by postponing large events and restricting visits to nursing homes to limit the spread,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Guidance for this novel virus is changing day by day, sometimes hour by hour, but we want to empower people to think about what they can do to reduce their risk of possible infection, as well as spread of the virus. The state will continue with containment efforts while also implementing mitigation strategies and we’re asking for your help in these efforts.”
Gov. JB Pritzker said all community events of 250 people or more be canceled or postponed. All events over 1,000 people should immediately be canceled.
The state is not planning to close schools as of Thursday. The situation will continue to be monitored, and large assemblies and sporting events are discouraged.
Pritzker said every private business in which employees can work remotely should switch to it immediately. Businesses that can't do this should separate and distance themselves form large events and operating with the public as much as they can.
The March 17 primary election is expected to continue as scheduled. Pritzker said community officials are working to ensure everyone can vote and that workers and voters are protected.
People are asked to avoid panic and limit social contact as much as possible.
On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced the state had 25 reported cases. He also announced that IDPH had launched new features on their website to help residents navigate what to do. The website will also post the new numbers of positive and negative cases.
People can click this link for more information about how to prepare for possible COVID-19 in their communities. General questions can go to the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.