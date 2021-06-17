ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois is offering a COVID-19 vaccine lottery with a total of $10 million in prize money.
The lottery, titled "All In for the Win" offers $7 million in adult cash prizes and $3 million in youth scholarships, per NBC Chicago. They will be distributed in weekly drawings.
Lottery entry is available for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19. People with at last one vaccine dose before July 1 are eligible, and there is "no sign-up, no forms (and) no waiting in line," Gov. JB Pritzker said.
"You did your part already, and this is a way of saying thank you," he said. "It's also our way of saying to those who haven't yet been vaccinated: please join us. Vaccines are incredibly effective. And they keep you protected, but they also make your community safer."
Names will be drawn starting July 8 with winning amounts ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, the governor said. Children can win a Bright Start college savings plan, with each plan worth $150,000.
Funding for this lottery is coming from state budget appropriations.
Illinois follows multiple other states in having a vaccine lottery. Others include Ohio, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, New York and Oregon.
Illinois has administered over 12 million COVID-19 doses. A total of 5,456,492 people over 12 years old were fully vaccinated as of Thursday, which marks about 50.3 percent of the total state population in that age range.
About 3 million Illinois residents were eligible for vaccinations as of Thursday but had not yet done so, Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
