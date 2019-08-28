CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois Army National Guard Colonel from Chatham has retired.
Col. Rodney Thacker served for 37 years.
"This is a sad day for the Illinois National Guard. Today, after 37 years of service, we lose an icon," said Maj. Gen. Michael R. Zerbonia, Assistant Adjutant General - Army, Illinois Army National Guard, at Thacker's retirement ceremony Aug. 23. "You have served as a commander at all levels, from the bottom of the state to almost the top. But this is a great day for the Thacker family."
Zerbonia thanked Thacker's family for their support and sacrifice.
"Thank you for your support and sacrifice," Zerbonia told Thacker's family. "You endured Rodney's hardships as your own. I think you're American heroes."
"Rodney, we appreciate your service and everything you've done for this state. If there is a person you'd want to build a team in this organization, that's the man you want," Zerbonia said. "If we don't remember anything, remember everything we do is all about the Soldiers. That's the man who made sure that mantra stayed in the Illinois National Guard."
A ceremony was held at the Illinois Military Academy at Camp Lincoln in Springfield.
Thacker thanked those who have been instrumental in his career at the ceremony. "There's an old saying that you don't do names at retirement ceremonies because you'll forget someone, but I will mention a couple because they've had such an impact on my career," he said. "To my personal friends and the friends I've met through the military, I'm a much better man, officer and Soldier since I've been hanging out with you guys."
Thacker also thanked his family for their support over the years.
"I've been fortunate to have in-laws who are supportive of my being in the military. My parents have always been there for my brother and I," he said. "They allowed us to grow up to be the men we wanted to be. We lost mom a few months ago, but I know she'd be happy I'm retiring... To my sons, I missed way too many events in your lives," he said. "My wife, April, is a great military wife. Sometimes you lose focus on what is important in your lives, but April made sure we had balance in our lives."
Thacker enlisted in 1982 as an 11B, Infantry, and began his career with Company C, 3rd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment in Salem, Illinois. Thacker was 16 years old at the time.
"My dad and uncle both served in Vietnam, so I felt the calling to serve," Thacker said. "I wanted to go to college, so when the recruiter started talking about the National Guard scholarship, I knew this was the right decision."
Thacker has held a variety of leadership positions throughout his career, including Commander, Service Battery and Battery C, 3rd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery, Commander, 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment and 65th Troop Command Brigade Commander. Thacker has also served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, and J3 (Homeland Security and Emergency Management).
He currently serves as the full time Construction and Facilities Management Officer for the Illinois National Guard.
In 2008, Thacker deployed with the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and served as an Embedded Training Team Mentor in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Thacker officially retires Aug. 31.
"Why do you want to wear a uniform?" he asked. "For me it's simple, I'm a patriot and I took an oath to defend our nation no matter the sacrifices."