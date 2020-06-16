CHICAGO (WAND) - A statement released on Tuesday confirmed the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul tested positive for coronavirus. According to the statement, Raoul had mild symptoms over the weekend.
“After experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend, I consulted with my health care provider using telehealth services," Raoul said in a statement. "Upon the advice of my doctor, I was tested yesterday and informed today that I have tested positive for COVID-19."
Raoul has been self-isolating and he said he will continue to do so. He is also working on contact tracing with health officials.
“My symptoms continue to be mild, and I am in regular contact with my staff in order to continue to manage the operations of my office," Raoul said in a statement. "As I join the countless Illinois residents working from home, the programs and services provided by the Attorney General’s office will continue uninterrupted.
"Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is decreasing, I urge people to follow guidance from public health officials by staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a face mask when around others, and washing your hands often," he continued. “I am fortunate to be otherwise healthy and am following recommendations to protect those around me. I encourage all Illinois residents to take precautions to protect themselves and vulnerable residents from contracting COVID-19.”
Illinois officials reported just 473 new coronavirus cases statewide on Monday, another drop in the overall infection rates across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.