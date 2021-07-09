SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Today Governor Pritzker signed House Bill 376, the Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act (TEAACH Act), into law. With this legislation, Illinois will now be the first state in the country to require a unit of Asian American history to be taught in public schools.
"We're making Illinois the first state in the nation, let me repeat that, we're making Illinois the first state in the nation to require that Asian American history will be taught in public schools." said Pritzker.
Governor Pritzker said this legislation will help create more inclusive school environments.
"It's a historic moment for our state and for our nation as we elevate Asian American voices. Teaching history to include those who have been historically silenced."
House Speaker Emanuel Welch also commented on the importance of the passed legislation.
"That's what should be going on in our classrooms. They'll learn about the contributions of Asian Americans to our society and give all students a deeper understanding of the different cultures that are present in our great nation."
For house sponsor Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, this is more than a bill. It's something she thinks will help her community as an Asian-American.
"Empathy comes from understanding and we cannot do better unless we know better. But when Asian American history isn't taught it leaves a gap that can lead non-Asian people to believe in stereotypes and act toward Asian Americans based on those stereotypes."
The state will provide a base curriculum for what they believe should be taught but it will ultimately be up to each school districts.
The new curriculum will be implemented for the 2022-2023 school year.
