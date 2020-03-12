ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) canceled the boys basketball state tournament due to virus concerns.
All remaining winter State Series postseason tournaments are closed. This also includes Scholastic Bowl, Drama & Group Interpretation, Music, Debate and Journalism.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding that we have received from everyone involved in this process over the past 72 hours,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “We have stressed the fluidity of this situation and have been transparent about the possibility that a suspension or cancellation could occur. While we had support from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department to continue our events with limited spectators, it has become untenable to continue the events among our member schools."
Anderson said several schools who are participating or hosting in these events were forced with withdraw, leading to the IHSA needing to take definitive action.
There are no decisions as of Thursday related to spring sport tournaments.
“It is too early to make any decisions regarding IHSA spring state final tournaments,” said Anderson. “We respect the NCAA’s decision to cancel its spring championships, but also recognize that the exposure and travel by our high school teams is not as expansive as collegiate teams. At this juncture, we recommend that all IHSA spring sport teams consult their local health departments, and follow their recommendations on if and how to proceed with practices and regular-season contests.”
Anderson also took time to commend coaches and administrators from Class 1A and 2A state finalists who, while disappointed, acted with the "utmost class" when they traveled to Peoria Thursday.
