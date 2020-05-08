Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to less than 5 mph.