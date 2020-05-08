DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild's Passport at Home program launched on Friday.
The program rewards beer drinkers for supporting Illinois craft breweries. Anyone who purchases beer or other merchandise at one of the participating breweries for pickup or delivery, then posts a photo of their purchase on social media with the hashtag #passportathome, will be entered into a weekly drawing for a $25 gift card to the brewery of their choice.
"We are members of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild. We like to have fun and without people you can't have fun so that's why we're participating,"said Decatur Brew Works Owner, Dreux Lewandowski.
The Passport at Home program starts Friday and goes through June 4.
"Now more than ever, we want to celebrate and reward craft beer fans across the state for making the choice to drink beer brewed here in Illinois," said Danielle D'Alessandro, executive director for the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild. "And we want to have some fun at the same time! Every order, whether a four-pack to-go or a gift card purchased for a friend, is critical to helping our member breweries sustain during this challenging time. We are tremendously grateful for everyone who supports their local breweries, and Passport At Home is a small token of our appreciation."
For more information, click here.
