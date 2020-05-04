CHICAGO (WAND) - More than $37 million for adult use cannabis came in for the month of April, according to the governor's office.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the adult used cannabis sales for April were $37,260,497.89. Dispensaries across the state sold 818,954 items over the 30-day period.
Sales to Illinois residents totaled $29,735,650.41, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $7,524,847.47.
Dispensaries are open as part of the essential business operation in Governor JB Pritzker's executive order.
“Our top priority is to ensure consumers are safe when they go to a dispensary to purchase cannabis,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “The steps we’ve taken to increase social distancing at dispensaries are accomplishing that, while also enabling this new industry to continue to grow. As such, curbside pickup will remain an option for medical cannabis users to obtain the product they need through May 30.”
For more on the rules in the order on how dispensaries can still operate, click here.
