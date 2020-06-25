ILLINOIS (WAND) - Statewide casino and video gaming operations can resume on July 1, the Illinois Gaming Board said.
A Thursday press release said each casino and terminal operator in the state gave IGB a Pandemic Resumption Plan that will guide their operations. Resumption is allowed at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1.
IGB said it has been working to plan for "the safe, fair, orderly and consistent resumption" of public casino gambling and video gaming operations in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic forced their suspension on March 16, 2020.
"Guided by public health metrics and safety considerations, and in close consultation with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office, the Gaming Board issued Resumption Protocols to guide casino and terminals in their resumption planning," IGB said. "The Resumption Protocols were released on June 9, 2020 and are available on the Gaming Board’s website."
State gaming officials said they have been working during the pandemic to perform the agency's functions and continue implementing provisions of 2019's gaming expansion law. This included the analysis and investigation of 10 new casino applications and two new racetrack gaming applications, along with the launch of online sports wagering in Illinois, expanded video gaming and essential rulemaking activities.
The PDF document attached to this story has more information.
