ILLINOIS (WAND) - Statewide casino and video gaming operations can resume on July 1, the Illinois Gaming Board said Thursday.
The state's casinos and video gaming operations have been suspended since March 16th, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's eliminated our revenue stream completely," said Mark Allen, one of the co-owners of Lu Lu's Pizza & Gaming in Decatur. "Other than the pizza sales, the video gaming has been totally shut down... We're disappointed that we had to shut down, but if this was the state's position that these protocols had to be followed to the letter, then it probably was the only way to do it."
A press release said each casino and terminal operator in the state gave IGB a Pandemic Resumption Plan that will guide their operations. Gaming operations can resume July 1st at 9:00 a.m.
IGB said it has been working to plan for "the safe, fair, orderly and consistent resumption" of public casino gambling and video gaming operations in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic forced their suspension on March 16, 2020.
"Guided by public health metrics and safety considerations, and in close consultation with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office, the Gaming Board issued Resumption Protocols to guide casino and terminals in their resumption planning," IGB said. "The Resumption Protocols were released on June 9, 2020 and are available on the Gaming Board’s website."
"I'm not an expert about how many times you need to wipe down a video terminal to make it safe," added Governor Pritzker at his press briefing Thursday. "The #1 driving factor is people should not get sick while doing those activities."
State gaming officials said they have been working during the pandemic to perform the agency's functions and continue implementing provisions of 2019's gaming expansion law. This included the analysis and investigation of 10 new casino applications and two new racetrack gaming applications, along with the launch of online sports wagering in Illinois, expanded video gaming and essential rulemaking activities.
The reopening comes with occupancy limits, social distancing guidelines, and face coverings required for employees and customers.
The PDF document attached to this story has more information.
