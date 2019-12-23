CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Chabad in Champaign held a Hannukah event Monday evening, which included the lighting of their outdoor menorah.
Hannukah commemorates the victory of a small group of Jews in the 2nd Century B.C. in protecting their religious freedom against an encroaching army.
"The story of Hannukah, the minority was oppressed," said Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel, Senior Campus Rabbi for the University of Illinois. "They did not have religious freedom, and they fought back, and they said 'no, we're gonna stand up for what we believe in'. And as we know, they were victorious."
Tiechtel says Hannukah has a message that is relevant to all human beings: light over darkness.
"This is a universal message," he said. "A message that a little bit of light can chase away a lot of darkness... And that's the message of Hannukah - adding light."
While Hannukah is a Jewish festival, its message of tolerance and positivity is meant for people of all faiths and backgrounds.
"What people don't realize about Hannukah is that it applies to all faiths, whether it's Judaism, Christianity, Hinduism, Buddhism," said Rachel Schechter, who attended the Chabad's event. "(It's) about bringing light into a dark place."
And while Monday's event was the Chabad's main Hannukah event this season, Rabbi Tiechtel says they'll be working to spread the message as the festival continues over the next week.
"I hope everyone can take the message of Hannukah back, whether they're Jewish or not, that you can add light, you can make change," he said. "We're going into a new decade now. Nothing should hold you back."
Hannukah began on Sunday, December 22, and will continue through Monday, December 30.