ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois is no longer reporting total numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths at long-term care facilities. Instead, it will only release information about recent outbreaks.
According to the Chicago tribune, on Friday the Illinois Department of Public Health started only providing information on facilities that have at least one new COVID-19 case in the past four weeks. The department stopped publishing information about those facilities that had cases earlier in the pandemic but have not had any cases in the past 28 days.
“Our priority is to focus on those facilities currently experiencing an outbreak, and also to provide to the public the current status of COVID-19 in Illinois,” department spokeswoman Melaney Arnold wrote in an email to reporters explaining the change.
Some have criticized the change, saying that families looking for long-term faculties for their loved ones won't have all of the necessary information to make a decision.
AARP Illinois State Director Bob Gallo said the group was troubled by the change because it prevents people from seeing historical data about the virus at individual facilities.
As in other states around the country, the pandemic has hit long-term facilities particularly hard. Of the more than 4,710 people in the state who have died of the virus, more than 2,000 of them were residents of long-term facilities.
