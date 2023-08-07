SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Community college major credits will soon be able to transfer to all Illinois public colleges and universities.
The Illinois Community College Board believes a new law will help equalize the value of hard work students put in.
There are already mechanisms in place requiring credits to transfer for general education courses. However, some students transferring to universities are stuck repeating courses for their specific major in order to get their degree.
"Everybody recognized that we want students to be able to get through their college education and make their educational choices as efficiently and as affordably as possible," said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham.
The plan also creates a new panel for education degrees. Sponsors said this will help community college students have an accelerated path to a teaching degree. Durham said this is another great way to help address the current teacher shortage in Illinois.
"In the state, we're looking for a diverse pipeline for students that are going into teaching," Durham said. "And community colleges serve the most diverse student body of any institutions of higher education in the state."
This legislation passed unanimously out of the Senate and House this spring. The new law takes effect on January 1.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.