(WAND) – An Illinois company is recalling one of its products because of an allergy risk.
The product involved is 1.6-ounce Chocolate Chip Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough Bars. A total of 15 cases of it, distributed in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota and West Virginia, is involved in the recall because the bars may have peanuts in them.
A worker with The Cookie Dough Cafe noticed the issue after sampling it and finding peanut butter in a bar labeled as having a chocolate chip flavor. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration press release said company leaders found a temporary breakdown in their production and packaging processes caused the problem.
“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of (a) serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the FDA said.
The only product involved comes in a 1.6-ounce white and turquoise container marked with lot No. 19177, which has an expiration date of 1/22/20 and UPC code of 850967006531. No other lots or expiration dates are part of the recall.
There are no illnesses reported from the product at this time, the FDA said.