DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois congressman recently introduced a bill and people are fussing about it on social media. It is speculated that the bill, H.R. 6666, would allow government authorities to invade one's home. WAND News came to the conclusion it was false.
One post on Facebook read in part, "if this [H.R. 6666] passes, strangers can come in your house and take your family members including children to a quarantined area."
First off, H.R. 6666 is real. It can be found here. It is also known as the 'TRACE Act'. It was introduced, on May 1, by Congressman Bobby Rush. Rush is from Chicago. The Bill has only been filed and at last check, it hasn't gone anywhere.
Congressman Rush said the bill would set aside $100 billion dollars for local organizations can "hire, train and pay people to run mobile testing units, contact trace organizations in hotspots and medically undeserved areas." Those organizations would include: health centers, non-profits, hospitals and schools.
Nothing in the bill reads or showcases language that 'strangers can come in your house'. The TRACE Act is far from becoming a law. It requires approval from the house, senate and the President's signature.
