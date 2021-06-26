FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Conservation Police are looking for a suspect who fled in Scott's Law crash.
At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, police say CPO Ausmus' was conducting traffic co9ntrol for a flooded roadway on RT 554. That's when ISP says his patrol vehicle with emergency lights was struck by a vehicle.
The suspect vehicle fled and was last seen traveling eastbound on RT 54 towards Farmer City.
The Dewitt County Sheriff's Office, Farmer City Police Department and Illinois State Police are assisting with the investigation.
The suspect vehicle is a dark-colored pickup with tinted windows. The vehicle should have damage to the front, driver's side fender, bumper and headlight.
