CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Efforts are now underway to make Illinois the first state to ban electronic monitoring.
FirstFollowers of Champaign and State Representative Carol Ammons have been working hard to make this possible and to break down why they believe the change is needed.
"This is House Bill 1115, It would eliminate the use of electronic monitoring for people who have completed their prison sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections, except for the people who have statutorily required (it) to be on," said James Kilgore, co-director of FirstFollowers.
Kilgore said after being previously incarcerated and having a monitor, he knows the negative outcomes that come with it.
"I couldn't respond to family emergencies. For the first few weeks, I was only allowed out of the house from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. I was told by my parole officer that I needed to handle all my affairs during that time. Which was obviously absurd because not much happens between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. in terms of getting a job or ID or all the things that you need to do," he said.
He said the state pays somewhere between $3 million for monitoring a year. Just in 2019, the Illinois Department of Corrections had about 1,800 monitoring devices each year ready for individuals.
"It could be spent on other programs that would benefit people," he said.
He hopes this money could be used towards new prison programs, recovery programs and other resources to help men and women succeed after prison.
Charles Davidson, who has been a mentor for four years at FirstFollowers, said he has seen first hand the negative impact monitoring can have on people.
"The people that I deal with that come to the program, they had to sneak to get into the program. We had to call their parole officer to let them know they want to come down to the center and put in applications for jobs," he said.
He said the restrictions on monitoring do not give people enough time to better their lives.
More will be discussed Monday night at 6 p.m at the Champaign Public Library. All are encouraged to attend.