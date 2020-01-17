SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Association of Agriculture is already preparing for county fairs across the state this summer.
The annual fair convention was held in Springfield. The Director of the Illinois Association Ag Fairs, Bill Jennings, said it allows members to exchange and share new and creative ideas.
"County fairs, in general, start immediately after they finish their fair last year," Jennings said.
One of the big topics discussed at the convention was security.
Jennings has been on the fair board for decades. He said even though issues have been minimal, it's still important to take precaution.
"I think as much as anything, it's the awareness of that possibility," Jennings said. "I don't see an increase in problems, but I see an increase in the awareness of the type of security we need to address."
Bill Redshaw with the Illinois Association of Ag Fairs said all county fairs have emergency preparedness plans in place.
"All of the officers that we have, and some auxiliary officers, they work together on it," Redshaw said. "We plan on it. We have a schedule set up, in fact, we have someone there 24 hours a day."
According to Redshaw, some of the biggest safety concerns are weather and children getting lost.
"I mean always in the summer time, we have to be very concerned and have a plan if we have a tornado coming and have several thousand people on the grounds," Redshaw said. "Also, there's a lot of young kids out there. Sometimes, it's hard for mom or dad, or grandma or grandpa, to keep an eye on them."
Even though local law enforcement stands watch at fairs, Redshaw said community members can offer a lot of help, too.
"It's a small town, small community," Redshaw said. "We know everybody and if somebody there is acting strange, or doing something, we want to know about it, and the people are pretty good at telling us."