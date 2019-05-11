MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man and woman charged with beating their 5-year-old son to death pleaded not guilty in an Illinois court Friday. Andrew Freund and Joann Cunningham pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges. They include first degree murder, concealment of a body, and aggravated domestic abuse.
Their son AJ Freund was found buried in a shallow grave in April, days after police say Freund reported him missing.
During Friday’s hearing, both requested a jury trial. Freund's attorney asked for a gag order preventing police from releasing more details to reporters.
But, residents who've followed the case closely say they have a right to closure.
McHenry County Resident Pamela Spencer says, "Everybody, the whole community took him on as his own kid, you know, and I think we have the right to know."
Freund's attorney also asked for a psychological evaluation. The pair are being held on a $5 million dollar bond.