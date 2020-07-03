ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois passed 7,000 COVID-19 deaths in statistics released Friday by health officials.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed Friday the state has 868 new cases of the virus and 18 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 7,005 people. Illinois has a total of 145,750 cases of the virus.
The latest deaths include the following:
- Cass County: 1 female in her 80s, 1 male in his 80s, 1 male in his 90s, 1 female at 100+
- Cook County: 1 female in her 40s, 1 female in her 50s, 1 male in his 60s, 2 females in their 70s, 1 male in his 80s, 2 females in their 90s, 1 male in his 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male in his 70s
- Grundy County: 1 female in her 80s
- Kane County: 1 female in her 70s, 1 male in his 70s
- Kendall County: 1 male in his 70s
More to come.
