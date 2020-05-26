SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A report recently published by the Associated Press said the state of Illinois leads the nation in transparency when it comes to COVID-19 spending.
Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza launched a online portal so the public could view how the government was spending money on COVID-19 related items. Such as personal protective equipment, ventilators, masks, face shields, swabs, disinfectant, lab testing services and more.
“Transparency has always been a cornerstone of how I approach the job of comptroller,” Mendoza said. “Taxpayers should be able to see how much it costs to operate state government, and that’s especially important now as we compete against the clock and other states to acquire the life-saving supplies we need to fight this pandemic.”
The survey by the Associated Press looked at all 50 states to see how they rated in transparency. Of all the states, “Illinois has one of the most detailed tracking websites…” the article states, adding that, “In most states, it’s not that easy.”
The portal includes the date of each COVID-19 expense, the name of the vendor, the purpose, the quantity and the cost. The information is updated on a daily bases. As of Tuesday, Illinois has spent more than $274 million on supplies for COVID-19, the portal shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.