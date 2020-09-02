SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After spending two weeks battling the Pine Gulch Fire, crews from Illinois are back.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said a multi-agency wildland fire crew from Illinois recently returned from Colorado, where they helped battle the more than 139,000-acre Pine Gulch Fire, the largest in Colorado history.
The 21-person crew included 14 representatives from IDNR, plus the seven additional crew member from the U.S. Forest Service, Shawnee Resource and Conservation District and The Nature Conservancy.
During the crew's time in Colorado, it teamed up with crews of varying specialties, including bulldozer and road grader operators, to protect property and buildings and fortify fire breaks used to contain the blaze. The Illinois crew used chainsaws and other equipment to remove trees and brush that could provide fuel for the fire and dug fire lines around each building in jeopardy.
"I am grateful to our Illinois Wildland Fire Crew for their dedication and willingness to assist others during (a) time of need," said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. "Our crew received high marks for their professionalism, experience and training during their deployment. Their presence on scene was very much appreciated."
The IDNR said Illinois firefighters worked in tandem with Hotshot Crews who continued to fight the fire at night. Supplemental drops of water and fire retardant from the air slowed the fire. Illinois crew members helped pump water thousands of feet from a small beaver pond to the ridgetop fire line.
The Illinois crew returned home safely Aug. 24. The Pine Gulch Fire is now mostly contained.
