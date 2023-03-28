Washington, D.C. (WAND) – Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, is once again calling for a nationwide ban on assault style rifles after the mass slaying of 6 individuals at a Nashville, Tennessee school. The shooter was also killed making a total of seven deaths.
“Had enough? Had enough of sending your children and grandchildren to school wondering if they’re going to be victims of assault rifles,” Durbin asked. “I strongly, strongly support bills to ban assault weapons and close gaps in our background check system.”
The shooter, identified as Audrey Hale, 28, had purchased seven guns legally according to Nashville police. She was also being treated for an undisclosed emotional disorder. There is no immediate indication of a previous arrest record.
