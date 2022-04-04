SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois lawmakers are proposing a bold strategy to support police and first responders across the state. Lawmakers said Monday they want to send a clear message that they support the police.
"Every minute of every day, police men and women work to protect us. They catch criminals, they break down their networks and ensure justice is served," State Sen. Rachele Crowe said in a press conference.
Now, Crowe and others want to give police more tools to combat the rising violent crime rates in Illinois cities.
"Our first responders that witness that and respond to that every day are carrying the biggest burden of this crisis moment that we're in," State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe explained.
Democrats are asking to use grants to provide behavioral health services to first responders. The proposal would also request the state to set minimum standards for mental health screenings for our frontline heroes.
"First responders, firefighters, police officers in particular, see things every day when they go to work and leave their families, that so many of us could never even imagine," LaPointe added.
Other proposals in the package include more body camera video storage and pension reform to encourage police officers to stay on the force after 55. Lawmakers also want to see more support for recruiting and training.
"Our statewide average for vacancies is approximately 20%. This includes dispatchers, corrections officers, deputies, officers and sheriffs. In this past year alone, we've lost 18 sheriffs," Jim Kaitschuk, executive director for the Illinois Sheriffs' Association, explained.
Police and politicians agree that Illinois must act now to recruit and retain law enforcement.
"This will allow the citizens of the state of Illinois to be better served at a lower cost than the current crisis," Jason Devino, secretary for Trooper Lodge #41 added.
Another proposal would allow retired officers to hold a retirement badge and their service weapon.
The package includes HB 4228, HB 1568, HB 3893, HB 3863, HB 4608, HB 4364, HB 1571 and HB 1321.
Republicans are responding to the proposal, calling it an election year stunt. They want to see the massive crime reform bill, known as the SAFE-T Act, repealed.
The GOP has proposed its own package to support officers and tackle crime, including additional funding for training, equipment and targeted grants to local police departments.
"Some of the stuff is really disingenuous by the Democrats, who have voted against our police for several years now, and now when they're up for what could be a serious election, they're coming out with these quote unquote "police bills". Look, Republicans have supported our police for quite a long time," State Rep. Tim Butler told WAND News.
WAND News will continue following these bills as they make their way through the Illinois legislature in the final days of session.
