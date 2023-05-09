SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Democratic state lawmakers say it is time for the highest income earners and wealthy businesses to pay more.
Progressive lawmakers told reporters Tuesday that billionaires and large corporations have seen their wealth skyrocket throughout the COVID-19 pandemic while working families continue to struggle.
They argue that rich Illinoisans and large businesses should "pay what they owe" to help the state fund child care, K-12 education, health care for immigrants, and homeless prevention services.
One plan would tax billionaires on their asset values. Sponsors believe the "Market to Market tax" could generate an estimated $510 million for the state.
"Whatever we're doing here is to make sure no matter the zip code that you live in in the state of Illinois, that you benefit from these programs," said Sen. Robert Peters (D-Chicago). "This is not just exclusive to the city of Chicago. It's not just exclusive to the suburbs. It literally is to the benefit of every working class person in the state of Illinois."
Peters and other progressive Democrats also said Illinois has one of the most generous retailer's discounts in the country. They suggested that Illinois should cap the amount of sales tax large retailers are allowed to keep. Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago) said this move could generate $160 million in state revenue for the "Working Families Fund."
"These are tremendous needs, and they all deserve our investment," Guzzardi said. "But we get to this point where we say we don't have enough for everybody, so who's gonna get some and who isn't? Right? It's this horrible, gut wrenching process in the General Assembly and it doesn't have to be that way. It just doesn't have to be that way. We take it as a given that that's how it has to be, and it doesn't."
Guzzardi says most other states have similar plans to cap the amount of sales tax large retail corporations can keep. Sponsors hope both plans can be included in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
