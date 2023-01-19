DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two members of the Illinois Congressional delegation say there must be a bipartisan effort to work out a solution to raising the debt ceiling.
The debt ceiling has been in place since 1917. Raising it allows past accrued bills to be paid.
Some House Republicans are threatening to block raising the debt ceiling. If it is not raised by June it could rattle world markets, cost millions of Americans to lose jobs, cause the government to default and delay Social Security checks.
Republicans have indicated they want to force Democrats to make substantial budget cuts. But Democrats say those cuts would eat into vital programs.
Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, (D) Illinois says failing to raise the debt limit would hurt people living in her district.
“For working people in central and southern Illinois we can not afford a government shutdown. And so, I’m going to be doing my part to make sure that doesn’t happen,” she said.
Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois called for a bipartisan solution.
“We don’t need to have this hanging over our heads that we’re going to shutdown this government and hurt our economy and lose American jobs in the process. Let’s do this responsibly on a bipartisan basis,” Durbin stated.
Since 1960 the debt ceiling has been raised 78 times.
