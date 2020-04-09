SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, many people are staying home and not working.
However, farmers will still be hard at work. The Illinois Department of Labor is now sharing safety measures for the 2020 planting season.
As farmers get to work, there will be a lot more farming vehicles on Illinois’ roadways over the next few weeks.
Even with less vehicles on the road due to the Stay At Home Order in Illinois, spring planting season is still one of the most dangerous times for farmers on the roads and in the fields.
“Farmers are the backbone of our state’s economy, and I know how hard they work this time of the year. But in the rush to get the 2020 crop in, we urge them to use caution while sharing the road,” said Michael Kleinik, director of the Illinois Department of Labor. “We all want farmers to head home to their families safe and sound at the end of each day.”
Tractor overturns are the leading cause of fatalities in the agriculture industry, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. These accidents result in about 130 deaths each year nationwide.
Drivers are reminded to use caution and watch for farmers and farm equipment on the road.
All agricultural vehicles using the public roadways must display the fluorescent orange Slow Moving Vehicle triangle. Tractors and other self-powered farm vehicles must also have proper lighting.
According to Illinois law:
• Lighting is required from 30 minutes before sunset to 30 minutes after sunrise.
• There should be two white lamps on the front of the vehicle, visible from at least 1000 feet to the front of the vehicle.
• There should be two red lamps on the rear of the vehicle, visible from at least 1000 feet to the rear of the vehicle.
• There should be at least one flashing amber signal lamp on the rear of the vehicle, mounted as high as possible and visible from at least 500 feet, which can be used during daylight as well.
Any driver passing a farm vehicle needs to use extreme caution. They have limited visibility in the rear.
Farmers are also reminded to buckle up and to make sure they are well rested and hydrated when tending fields.