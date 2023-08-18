SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Conservation World is located in the Northwest corner of the Illinois State Fairgrounds. It is run by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and is free to the public. The purpose of Conservation World is to educate children and adults about the flora and fauna in the state.
One element of Conservation World is the fisheries tent, which has several aquariums holding native fish spieces from across the state.
"It's got fish as big as 70 pounds a well as our state fish the bluegill in there," said Kevin Irons, the Assistant Chief of Fisheries at IDNR. "We've got alligator gar, catfish, channel catfish, I mean people love the tanks because we don't see fish swimming in their element. It's a great way to see what we do in fisheries."
The fisheries tent also offers fly fishing demonstrations for adults and fishing demonstrations for kids. Irons says he hopes these types of events help create lifelong habits in children and adults.
"We're healthier when we are outside living in our environment, catching fish, and looking at birds," said Irons.
