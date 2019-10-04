SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture collected over 16,000 pounds of unwanted pesticides at their annual "Clean Sweep" collection event.
This year's event held in Pinckneyville, served 12 counties in southwestern Illinois. It included the collection of unwanted or unusable pesticides like DDT, chlordane, dicamba, and lead arsenate.
"Often people inherit farms or have some old containers of pesticides on their property and don't quite know what to do with them. That's why we started the 'Clean Sweep' program in 1990," said Doug Owens, IDOA Environmental Programs Bureau Chief. "It's a great way to ensure the proper disposal of these pesticides and protects the environment of the state of Illinois."
The service is free thanks to a grant obtained from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The waste pesticides were collected and disposed of by a licensed hazardous waste disposal company.