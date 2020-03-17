(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has received $14.6 million in federal funding to respond to the coronavirus, COVID-19.
The Chicago Department of Public Health received $8.7 million in federal funding.
Funding can be used for patient monitoring, lab testing, acquiring test kits and protective equipment, vaccine research.
"We are in the midst of a public health pandemic, and it is imperative that the federal government work in tandem with our partners at the state and local level who are on the frontlines. This federal funding with help reimburse the State of Illinois and cities like Chicago for costs incurred responding to the coronavirus pandemic, but more must be done," U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said. "Senator Duckworth and I will continue to do everything we can at the federal level to secure resources and funding to combat the spread of this virus."
"Our nation's health care system and state and local health departments are on the front lines as we work to defend Americans from COVID-19, and this funding will be critical in providing them with the resources they need to help mitigate the spread of this epidemic," said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). "Keeping Illinoisans healthy and minimizing the impact of COVID-19 is vitally important right now, and I'll keep working with Senator Durbin to help secure more federal resources and funding to limit the spread the virus causing this disease."
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a state of emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
On Friday, President Donald Trump issued a federal Emergency Declaration, which invokes the Stafford Act so states can utilize the DRF funds.