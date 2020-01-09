RICHVIEW, Ill. (WAND) — An Illinois deputy is on paid administrative leave after officials say he’s accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog.
The dogs were killed Sunday in Washington County, and their family is distraught.
"These dogs have been our daughter's best friends. They never once left her side,” Jennifer Akers told KSDK-TV.
Akers said their dogs got off their lead while the family was out.
"When we returned home, they were nowhere to be found,” she recalled.
She said the spent nearly two hours looking for Ella and Bentley. Their neighbor then waved for them to come over.
"It breaks my heart that people we consider to be neighbors, to be good people, did this to them,” Akers said.
Her neighbor, a Washington County deputy, shot and killed her dogs.
"And told me that he was the one who did it because they were chasing the cattle and then they tried to attack him. My dogs have never once been aggressive in their lives,” she said.
The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the sheriff’s department. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
No charges have been filed.
A Change.org petition has gathered more than 5,000 signatures.
"I've heard from so many people, people I never even knew would have existed, just because they believe in what we're trying to do here,” she said.
Akers said her focus is comforting her little girl.
"She wakes up several times in the night, just screaming and crying and just begging for her dogs back,” she said.