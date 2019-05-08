SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois emergency responders are earning high marks for working together, but many households remain unprepared for emergencies, according to a report released Wednesday.
Each year, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation releases its National Health Security Preparedness index.
While Illinois ranked near the national average generally, the state earned a 9.0 out of 10 ranking for the ability of emergency workers to cooperate with one another.
“One area that (Illinois seems) to be particularly strong is the ability of first responders to coordinate their activities together, respond quickly and effectively to actual emergencies,” said Alonzo Plough, Chief Science Officer for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
The state earned lower marks for the preparedness of communities and families.
“One of the areas Illinois could improve is engaging the community and people at the household level about how they can be prepared and respond to a variety of emergencies that are probable in Illinois: flooding, tornado,” Plough said.
Researchers are also concerned about risks for illness because of children who do not receive recommended vaccinations, Plough said.