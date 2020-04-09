ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinoisans wanting to safely observe the Easter holiday from home will have the option to watch through a streaming service.
BlueRoomStream has partnered with faith leaders in a diversity of Christian denominations to offer worship services online. They will be streamed without a paywall on Easter Sunday.
Tony Yuscious, president of BlueRoomStream parent company Advanced Digital Media, said a reporter's question during a governor's briefing about Easter worship inspired him to take action and organize this effort. He then reached out to one of his subscribers, the Catholic Conference of Illinois, for help.
"Like many people, I want to do something that is of real help during this pandemic," he said. "My wife, Lisa, told me, 'You have the means to do that, so do it.'"
Four services will be available free of charge at different times on Sunday, April 12. The list includes:
- 6 a.m. - Roman Catholic Easter Mass, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Archdiocese of Chicago
- 10 a.m. - Easter Sermon, Bishop Jeffrey D. Lee, Episcopal Diocese of Chicago
- 10:30 a.m. - Easter Sermon, Bishop Frank J. Beard, Illinois Great Rivers Conference, United Methodist Church
- 11 a.m. - Easter Worship, Rev. Shannon J. Kershner, Fourth Presbyterian Church, Chicago
The services will remain available on BlueRoomStream after they are shown live. Click here to access the service.