DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four members of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency faced dozens of people on the coal ash issue.
A handful of them had something to say. Their shirts and signs told it all, saying "Protect the Middle Fork" and "Dynergy… Move your ash." Coal ash is a problem and people don't want anymore in the water.
In 2018, the WAND I-Team reported how coal ash from ash pits have seeped into the Middle Fork Vermillion River. This is the only scenic river in the state and is considered endangered. Dr. Bruce Rhodes, who is from the University of Illinois, spoke at the public hearing. He said coal ash is risking more contamination and harmful effects to wildlife.
"There could also be the potential for some contaminated settlement in the banks of the river to move downstream," Dr. Rhodes said. He added that a contaminated river can be a problem if there is an unexpected flood event.
Aurthur Cronkhite said the coal ash can lead to bigger problems. He lives near the Dynergy Plant. He wants to see all of it removed, sealed and away from the river.
"In time, those poisons will make it to my house," Cronkhite said.
Lawmakers are pushing for a Coal Ash Task Force to deal with toxic coal ash at power plants and coal mines around the state.