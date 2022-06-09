SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Department of Public Health are reminding people to use caution in Illinois waterways this summer when harmful algal blooms are possible.
Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are microscopic organisms that naturally occur in lakes, streams, and ponds. Rapid and expansive growth of cyanobacteria is referred to as a “bloom.” Most blooms are harmless, but some produce toxic chemicals that can make you sick if you or pets are exposed to them.
When a bloom producing toxins has been confirmed, local officials are supposed to post signage to warn people to avoid contact with affected waters.
People are advised to avoid contact with water that:
• looks like spilled, green or blue-green paint;
• has surface scums, mats, or films;
• has a blue or green crust at the shoreline;
• is discolored or has green-colored streaks; or
• has greenish globs suspended in the water below the surface.
Young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk.
Symptoms of exposure to algal toxins include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, or wheezing. More severe symptoms may result from longer or greater amounts of exposure.
Keep pets out of water that may contain cyanobacteria. Do not allow pets to drink from the water or lick their fur after swimming in water containing a cyanobacteria bloom.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.