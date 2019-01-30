SPRINGFIELD, IL (WAND) - Illinois failed to control its tobacco use. That is according the American Lung Association's latest report. Considering the group's standards, it's not enough but the government is to blame.
The push to get people to stop smoking is on-going and the American Lung Association called it an epidemic. 43 states got a failing grade when it comes to funding prevention programs. The Land of Lincoln wasn't exempt; Illinois received a grade of an "F". The American Cancer Society said Illinois got 1.1 Billion dollars in a cigarette tax and master settlement fund.
"[the state] only spends, 7.3 million on tobacco cessation and prevention," Shana Jo Crews said to WAND News. Crews is the state government relations director with the ACS.
The American Lung Association said there is limited counseling when it comes to recovery. Lately, there has been a focus to stop young people from smoking. A 2015 report from the Center for Disease Control showed 32.8% of Illinois High School students used kind of tobacco product. That also includes e-cigarettes.
That's why the ASA and ACS hope lawmakers move forward with a bill that would change the age requirement to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. It's House Bill 345 and Senate Bill 21.
There will be a public hearing February 5. The "Tobacco Under 21" bill was recently assigned to members of public health.