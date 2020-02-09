Police say four members of a Plainfield family were reportedly attacked and bitten by their pet Pit Bull Saturday.
Plainfield Police responded to the residence just after 9 p.m. last night in the 22900 block of Judith Drive after receiving a report that a dog bit several people.
Authorities, including the Plainfield Fire Department found the victims on the second floor. One victim, a 25-year-old man, suffered severe arm injuries and was taken to st. Joseph Hospital in Joliet. He was later transferred to Loyola Hospital in Maywood for further treatment, police said.
Police say they found the aggressive, male pit bull inside and we able to get some control of the dog. Because of the aggressiveness, however, police said the dog was ultimately euthanized.
A 52-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man also suffered minor injuries after being bitten by the dog. They were treated and released shortly.
The dog was unprovoked and police don't know the reason for his attack.
The incident was under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Animal Control.