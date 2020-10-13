SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new Facebook Live series called "Eat, Drink, Vote" gives farmers a platform to discuss key issues ahead of the 2020 election.
Every Tuesday until Nov. 3, the Illinois Stewardship Alliance is bringing together local farmers and organizations across the state to discuss key election issues as a part of the Facebook Live series.
Policy organizer for the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, Liz Rupel, said the alliance works to create a local food and farm system that is economically viable.
"Every bite of food that you eat is a policy decision. Food is political," Rupel said. "Our main mission is to help our members use their choices and their voices to make a more just and regenerative food system."
With Election Day just around the corner, Rupel said it's important for farmers to discuss key issues with the public.
"Issues range from increasing food security (to) the local food economy, climate change and reducing agriculture runoff," Rupel said.
Miriam Hoffman is a farmer and current student at SIUC. Hoffman said since Illinois' economy is largely based around agriculture, these issues not only affect farmers, but also people across the state.
"Any funding we get from the government for agriculture programs, we need to know where is that going and who is that going to benefit," Hoffman said. "So is it going to really provide a benefit to the taxpayer? Are we supporting any initiatives that help build up local economies? As consumers, as people who eat food, these issues are important to us."
Hoffman said the live discussions give farmers the opportunity to talk about issues that hit close to home.
"I'm very excited about the future of agriculture. Growing up on a farm, I saw all of the different opportunities that are to be had," Hoffman said. "Those opportunities can only continue if we continue to foster innovation and continue to support our farm communities."
According to Rupel, the goal is not to endorse one particular candidate, but (to) help people cast the most informed vote when stepping to the polls.
"Our organization is completely bipartisan," Repel said. "We do not sway one way or the other. The whole goal is to help you as a voter understand where each candidate's priorities are on these issues."
For farmers like Hoffman, voting is the opportunity to make a change.
"It's really easy to just sit back and look at all the problems we see, and then not do anything about it," Hoffman said. "How I look at it is, if I see something I don't like, I'm going to go out and do something about it."
Anyone can tune in and participate during the live discussions on Facebook every Tuesday at noon. The last panel will be Oct. 27.
