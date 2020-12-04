SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - According to the director of the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, Phil Zaleski, more than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles.
"There is a rise in residential home fires in the winter season," Zaleski said. "[Candles] definitely start the most residential fires, so you can assume there's probably a correlation with injuries as well."
Each year, Zaleski said thousands of people suffer from burn injuries, including children.
"Across the country, there about 475,000 injuries that occur," Zaleski said. "Of those, 40,000 require hospitalizations."
In order to lift the spirits of children whose burn injuries landed them in the hospital, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance donated gifts to six medical centers with burn units throughout Illinois.
"We thought a nice way to try to end the year would be to get fire departments involved in wrapping gifts for those that have been affected by burn injuries," Zaleski said.
Of the 1,500 gifts, manager of the Pediatrics Unit for HSHS St. John's Hospital, Emily Enstrom, said 200 of them were given to their children's Hospital.
"When we received their donation, I was honestly taken aback by the amount of presents they had and the time they took to put together the packages," Enstrom said.
The Illinois Fire Safety Alliance didn't stop there. Enstrom said the organization wanted to make sure every child in the hospital over the holiday season has something to smile about.
"They were generous enough to give donations to all the children at the children's hospital, so not just our burn victims," Enstrom said. "All patients will be able to get these donations."
According to Zaleski, the fire safety alliance's mission is to support burn survivors, and that is exactly what he said leaders hope to accomplish with these donations.
"The recovery from a burn injury is one of the most difficult things someone can go through while they are in the hospital," Zaleski said. "To allow them to receive something while they are going through something so trying is great."
