URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois released plans for football game days on Thursday.
The university will ban tailgating for the 2020 season and require people attending games to wear face coverings.
The measures are being taken in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In accordance with state guidelines, Memorial Stadium's capacity will be limited to 20% with social distancing and reserved seating.
Six-foot distancing will be observed in the concourses.
Tickets will be mobile only. Concessions will be served as “grab and go” options.
There will be increased cleanings during games. That could lead to bathrooms being closed at certain times.
