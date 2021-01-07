SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Fraternal Order Police (FOP) State Lodge, FOP Labor Council, and FOP Troopers Lodge 41 have issued a statement regarding the storming of the United States Capitol by a mob on Wednesday:
“The members of the mob who tried to undermine the very core of our democracy yesterday are terrorists and should be treated as such. They should be hunted down and prosecuted with the same urgency as all others who have threatened the existence of our free nation. The members of the Fraternal Order of Police pledge to assist in any way we can to bring these individuals to justice and to insure that the loyal, law-abiding citizens we are sworn to protect and serve never have to experience this level of infamy again.”
