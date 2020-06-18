ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police had strong words in defense of law enforcement following a police-involved shooting in Atlanta, Ga.
On June 12, prosecutors said Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe shot and killed 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, 27, after he grabbed a police stun gun and ran, then fired the stun gun at the officer. Rolfe now faces felony murder and other charges.
In response to the charges, some Atlanta police officers called out sick, according to an Associated Press report. Interim Chief Rodney Bryant told AP the sick calls started Wednesday night and continued into Thursday, but said Altanta has enough staff to keep the city protected. He said some officers "may feel abandoned", while others might by angry, fearful or confused.
Illinois FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood had strong words about these recent events.
“The politicians who have once again caved in to the loudest, most divisive voices in our society may soon realize their vision of a nation without police officers, and that is a horrific vision of uncontrolled violence and mayhem,” said Southwood. “When people are dying and businesses are burning in the very neighborhoods they claim to represent, will those politicians wade into the danger and protect those vulnerable citizens? I think we know the answer to that question.”
FOP Labor Council Executive Director Shawn Roselieb added in his thoughts.
“While the union would never endorse or condone any work stoppage, you have to ask this question – what profession is there on earth, other than the U.S. military and intelligence services, where you now face the death penalty for doing your job as you were trained, a job for which you risk your life protecting others?” said Roselieb. “Who are you going to call when citizens are being bloodied and burned out by the lawless mobs that are emboldened by this disgusting political charade?”
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council, a law enforcement union, represents over 12,000 professionals in over 515 bargaining units who are part of the criminal justice system. The council negotiates and enforces contracts and works to improve working conditions, salaries and benefits for law enforcement professionals in Illinois.
