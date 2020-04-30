CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois Gaming Board will extend the suspension of all licensed video gaming and casino gambling operations to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The suspension will be at all Illinois locations until further notice.
"The health and safety of patrons, gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff, and all others in Illinois is the Gaming Board’s top priority at this time. The Gaming Board is monitoring developments regarding COVID-19 and will continue to make decisions based on science, public health guidance, and applicable law and rules. The Gaming Board will also continue to update licensees and other stakeholders as new information becomes available," a press release from the board said.
The board continues to review the public health guidelines and conditions to determine when it is save to reopen statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.