SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Gaming Board wants businesses to pay 100 percent of their video gaming machine fees, and that could mean more trouble for small businesses that are already trying to stay afloat.
The mayor of Springfield, Jim Langfelder, said the video gaming fee per machine in Springfield is $250. That cost is usually split between the business owner and the terminal operator.
"[The gaming board] made a change where 100 percent of the gaming machine fees will be paid by restaurants or bars," Langfelder said. "We charge $250 per machine. Previously there was an arrangement between the terminal operators, who supply the machines, and the restaurants and bars to split that cost. The gaming board said you can't split it."
According to Langfelder, local businesses already have enough on their plate.
"We're very concerned with the winter months coming ahead, so this would of been an added bill come Jan. 1, " Langfelder said. "They would pay the entire amount, so an individual who had four machines ... it'd be an extra $500 a year for them."
Barry Friedman, who owns the Alamo, said it's been a really tough time trying to run a business during a pandemic.
"It's terrible, and I mean it's going to get worse now that it's cold outside," Friedman said. "It's just another example the state doesn't really think about us. They are doing it in the middle of a pandemic, when places are closing left and right."
Langfelder said that's why he's been working to make sure this burden doesn't fall solely into the laps of local businesses.
"All cities are going to experience this," Langfelder said. "The only way to change it if you don't want the burden 100 percent on local establishments is to codify it in city code."
Friedman said he appreciates having the city's support.
"It's hard and [the mayor] realizes an extra $2,000 here and there can make or break a person," Friedman said. "It's going to be tough. We're struggling to get people in here as it is, so we need every dime we can get right now."
(0) comments
