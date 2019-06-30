Illinois gas prices on the rise

ILLINOIS, (WAND) - The time to fill up your gas tanks is now, Governor Pritzker's new bill will be going into effect Monday.
The bill was signed by Governor Pritzker on Friday and on Monday you should be seeing a double increase in price. According to Pritzker what was 19 cents per gallon will now be 38 cents per gallon. Diesel will also increase by 5 more cents as well.
Pritzker says the increase is all for a bigger cause. The plan is to use the money towards the infrastructure in Illinois. This is the first time a change has been made to a gas increase since the 90s
This is all part of a $45 billion dollar capital plan and some Decatur residents are already saying they are worried about what this means for their pockets.
However, they are holding onto hope that it will all work out.