(WAND) - If you have pulled up to the gas pump within the past week, you have probably seen higher fuel prices.
Illinois gas prices have risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.58 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 4,378 stations.
Gas prices in Illinois are 6.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 10.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Illinois is priced at $2.27 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.34 per gallon.
The cheapest price in the entire country stands at $1.84 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.09 per gallon.
"As we approach the holiday season, gas prices continue to see some volatility, but thankfully ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, prices appear to be in a downward trend in most areas," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The downward move isn't likely to last forever, especially with the U.S. and China close to a trade deal according to White House sources, and with an OPEC meeting upcoming, there could be some upward pressure on oil prices and that may tug gasoline along with it as we finish 2019. For now, however, gas price relief is the name of the game- after spending weeks above $4 per gallon, California is finally back below that painful threshold. For those lucky enough to be traversing the Southern U.S., you may see prices start drifting under $2 per gallon, but do enjoy it while it lasts- with the promise of a stronger U.S. economy comes a near promise of higher oil demand and thus prices."