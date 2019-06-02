SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In the last day of the Illinois Spring session, the senate voted to approve a tax increase on cigrarettes and a 15% wholesale increase on cigarettes.
In response, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association and Respiratory Health Association, issued the following statement:
“We’re thrilled that our lawmakers prioritized youth tobacco use this legislative session. To add to their work on Illinois’ new Tobacco 21 law, the General Assembly today made it more expensive for young people to obtain cigarettes and e-cigarettes.
“Tobacco use is the number-one preventable cause of death in our state, and regular, significant tobacco tax increases are a proven way to combat this. The new tax on cigarettes is expected to prevent 28,700 Illinois kids from becoming adults who smoke and help 48,700 Illinois adults who currently smoke quit. When you also consider the $1.56 billion in anticipated health care savings, this is a huge win for the future of our state.
“With this, fewer kids in Illinois will become addicted to tobacco before they have a chance to grow up. Our organizations are thankful for our lawmakers’ work, especially Senate President John Cullerton, and we urge the governor to sign this bill into law quickly.”
Currently the average price of cigarettes in Illinois is $11.50 per pack.