CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday easily won the Democratic nomination for governor.
Pritzker defeated a much lesser-known rival, Beverly Miles, as the billionaire business owner seeks his second term in office.
Pritzker will face the winner of a six-candidate Republican field. He has spent millions trying to get the rival he wants and increase his already sizable advantage in the state this fall. Farmer and conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey, the front-runner for the GOP nomination, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Bailey raised his statewide profile during the pandemic by opposing Pritzker’s COVID-19 measures. He sued Pritzker over a stay-at-home order the governor issued, and was escorted off the floor of the Legislature for refusing to wear a mask.
Pritzker, an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, and the Democratic Governors Association have spent heavily on advertising to help Bailey win the GOP primary, including with ads noting he is “100% pro-life.” While those messages have raised Bailey’s standing with Republican voters, they are likely to hurt him in a general election in a place where Democrats control all statewide offices and voters twice rejected Trump by double digits.
After securing the Democratic nomination for Governor and Lt. Governor, The JB For Governor Campaign released the following statement kicking off the general election.
“Four years ago, Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton told Illinoisians they would work tirelessly to put Springfield back on the side of working families––and today’s resounding primary victory is proof that voters are eager to continue this progress,” said JB for Governor spokeswoman Natalie Edelstein. “They’ve passed bold legislation to raise the minimum wage, improve our roads and bridges, protect reproductive rights, expand access to health care, child care, and education, and get our state’s fiscal house in order. They’ve eliminated our bill backlog, earned six credit upgrades for Illinois, and rebuilt state government after it was hollowed out by Republican Bruce Rauner. And in the face of rising right-wing extremism, Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton are the only candidates ready to fight back to protect the rights of women, Black and brown Americans, our LGBTQ+ neighbors, union workers, and every Illinoisan who wishes to live a life of their own design. Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton understand what is at stake in November and remain committed to making government work for working families.”
