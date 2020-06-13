ILLINOIS (WAND) - A network of military and veteran organizations is offering wellness checks for veterans, service members and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illinois Joining Forces is a partnership between state and private groups such as the Illinois Department of veteran affairs. Illinois Joining Forces helps service members and veterans navigate service providers through its Care Coordination Center. The center usually responds to housing, employment or health care issues.
People can request wellness checks, either on an on-going basis or single check-in, for veterans, military members or families.
Brigadier General Ret. Stephen Curda, executive director of Illinois Joining Forces, said the pandemic has forced thousands of Illinoisans to seek help they need to navigate overwhelming options.
“It is imperative that we meet them halfway — and in our view, it starts with a simple phone call,” Curda said.
