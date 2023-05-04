CHICAGO (WAND) — A new ruling overrides an injunction that was placed by a downstate judge on enforcement of Illinois' weapons ban.
On Friday, Judge Stephen McGlynn of the Southern District of Illinois granted a statewide injunction against Illinois' weapons ban. The injunction blocked enforcement of the controversial ban.
Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook granted a stay on the injunction on Thursday afternoon. This stay means that enforcement of the ban is back in effect.
The ban, which was signed by Governor JB Pritzker back in January, ended the sale, delivery, and purchase of certain firearms and high-capacity magazines.
Gun sellers across the state have kept a close eye on the progress of multiple court cases against the ban.
Raymond McAfee, owner of The Piggy Bank Pawn and Guns said customers were calling within minutes of the injunction announcement last Friday. He said that making sure that his shop is following the law is a tedious process.
"It's time consuming, it's costly and it's wasteful, you know, both on our time and our expenses, to have to jump through hoops when things are appearing from our point of view that they were unconstitutional to start with the way it all went down," said McAfee. "But we're going to follow what we're told to do by the powers that be."
Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement regarding the stay:
"As I have said since the passage of this law, this is a constitutional piece of legislation that was carefully crafted by members of the General Assembly and advocates to keep Illinois communities safe. Although the legal battle will continue, this ruling by the court is a step in the right direction that allows us to keep dangerous weapons off the street.
"I'm thankful that through this ruling Illinois law enforcement can continue to enforce the ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines and assault weapons while this case makes its way through the courts."
WAND will continue to follow the various rulings against state gun ban.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.